We're still in dark about the type of act he’s chosen – that would spoil the fun – but we bargain it’s a crowd-pleaser. After all, last year Cowell opted to throw his weight behind Bars & Melody, two young lads rapping about bullies at school. Their original audition went on to have more than 62 million views and they even headed to America to be interviewed by chat show host Ellen DeGeneres. As fellow BGT judge Amanda Holden told us, Mr Cowell votes with “pound signs” in his eyes.

Cowell’s not the first to 'go gold', however; hosts Ant and Dec got there first this series. “We think we’ve got a good act, we think we’re going to do OK this year,” Dec told us at the recent National Television Awards, with Ant joking they should have a wager on their act ultimately beating the judges’ choices.

Cowell may feel he’s got something to prove after David Walliams scooped him to win TV Judge of the Year at the NTAs. We’re sure Walliams hasn’t mentioned it…

Britain's Got Talent returns later this year on ITV