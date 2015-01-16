"I'm really looking forward to starting auditions on Britain’s Got Talent next week. I feel very confident in my role as a judge on the show and I look forward to hopefully finding a star," Cowell says, looking to match the success of last year's winners, musical group Collabro, who bagged a Number One debut album.

Of his fellow judges the reality show mogul added: "Amanda is so much fun to work with and has great instincts. Alesha has proved to be a brilliant judge, has an amazing eye for talent and is a pleasure to be around. And, then there's David..." he teases, their mock tiff/ bromance still firmly on show.

"We always find some fantastic talent - as well as the bizarre and hilarious!" Holden adds. "I have a feeling that this year, as always, we will see some extraordinary things. That's what makes it so exciting. It will be brilliant to get back with all of the gang to catch-up, have some fun and I'm looking forward to getting into a lot of trouble with Alesha and making sure the boys are kept in order!”

“The great thing about this show is that you never know what’s going to turn up on the day. I’m so happy to be reunited with Simon, Amanda and David, and to be surprised, shocked and amazed all over again at the talent on offer," said Dixon.

David Walliams, teasing as ever, joked: “I am delighted to be back on the panel with the three girls.”

The judges will see auditions from the 19th January, kicking off in Edinburgh at The Festival Theatre. The show returns to ITV later in the year.