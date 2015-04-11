But forget the (sometimes literal) top dogs for a moment. From eye-popping dancing to the most excitable impressionist ever to grace the BGT stage, here's 12 awesome and awful acts from the past eight series that are worth another airing...

Kevin Cruise

The crowd love him. The Queen would probably set the corgis on him.

More like this

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uf62n8jyH4k

Donald Bell-Gam

Donald's reason for auditioning alone makes him a star: "I'm here to entertain myself"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HurW6dzDx64

Gatis Kandis

Dubbed the “funniest unfunny comedian” to ever audition on the show, his knock 'em dead introduction to the cameras is that he lives near Sainsbury's...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqG2cM8ImfE

Elaine Williams

Copying Peter Kay and yelling ‘garlic bread’ doesn’t quite earn a spot at the semi-finals. But it does lead to a stomp-off and a rude gesture for good measure.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QaWYy00AxKc

The Singing Souls

Well, they get off to a great start telling Simon anyone can outsell the Spice Girls as he mishears their name as The Singing Trolls

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9c2K5HgUdWI

Paul Stark

"You should probably just go" aren't the ideal words to hear from Simon Cowell.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMwsSu9fT4Y

Philip Green

Never fear, Philip Green is here! From Lorraine Kelly to Louie Spence, Philip not only wowed with his impressions, but he got the best sounding laughs out of both Amanda and Alesha ever.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmDkPvy7ALY

The Chippendoubles

From a Beckham lookalike to a David Brent wannabe, this certainly isn’t what you’d expect…

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Axnt2klI3JU

Paul Gbegbaje

In case you were wondering, this is how you play the piano.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFyuR4vI7bA

Signature

Don’t mess with a man with a broom…

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVqnORPzQjY

Out of the blue

Suit? Check. Tie? Check. Hilarious version of Lady Gaga’s Poker Face? You betcha…

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sT3WKuGxCKg

Antonio Popeye

Eye-popping (if that is such a thing) to Mr Bombastic. One to watch again and again...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vyyvvlgOQIA

Britain's Got Talent returns Saturday at 8:00pm on ITV