Britain's Got Talent: Best and worst auditions you may very well have forgotten
Eye-popping to Mr Bombastic, a wannabe Peter Kay and acts just interested in entertaining themselves... they're all here in Emma Daly's collections of top BGT moments from the past eight series
When you think Britain's Got Talent you probably think Susan Boyle. You may think Diversity. Ashleigh and her dancing dog Pudsey or just simply Simon Cowell in one of his grey t-shirts.
They're all hoping to bag a spot on the Royal Variety Show and impress the judges. For the fourth year in a row this year's panel comprises of Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.
But forget the (sometimes literal) top dogs for a moment. From eye-popping dancing to the most excitable impressionist ever to grace the BGT stage, here's 12 awesome and awful acts from the past eight series that are worth another airing...
Kevin Cruise
The crowd love him. The Queen would probably set the corgis on him.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uf62n8jyH4k
Donald Bell-Gam
Donald's reason for auditioning alone makes him a star: "I'm here to entertain myself"
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HurW6dzDx64
Gatis Kandis
Dubbed the “funniest unfunny comedian” to ever audition on the show, his knock 'em dead introduction to the cameras is that he lives near Sainsbury's...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqG2cM8ImfE
Elaine Williams
Copying Peter Kay and yelling ‘garlic bread’ doesn’t quite earn a spot at the semi-finals. But it does lead to a stomp-off and a rude gesture for good measure.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QaWYy00AxKc
The Singing Souls
Well, they get off to a great start telling Simon anyone can outsell the Spice Girls as he mishears their name as The Singing Trolls
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9c2K5HgUdWI
Paul Stark
"You should probably just go" aren't the ideal words to hear from Simon Cowell.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMwsSu9fT4Y
Philip Green
Never fear, Philip Green is here! From Lorraine Kelly to Louie Spence, Philip not only wowed with his impressions, but he got the best sounding laughs out of both Amanda and Alesha ever.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmDkPvy7ALY
The Chippendoubles
From a Beckham lookalike to a David Brent wannabe, this certainly isn’t what you’d expect…
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Axnt2klI3JU
Paul Gbegbaje
In case you were wondering, this is how you play the piano.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFyuR4vI7bA
Signature
Don’t mess with a man with a broom…
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVqnORPzQjY
Out of the blue
Suit? Check. Tie? Check. Hilarious version of Lady Gaga’s Poker Face? You betcha…
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sT3WKuGxCKg
Antonio Popeye
Eye-popping (if that is such a thing) to Mr Bombastic. One to watch again and again...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vyyvvlgOQIA