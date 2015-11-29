"It feels amazing to be out of there" Friedman said, before telling Ant and Dec he "just knew" his time was up.

Friedman, who dubbed himself "Gay Grylls", was often at the centre of the action in the jungle, clashing with Lady C and never shying away when it came to expressing his opinion.

And despite his past battles with Lady C, he's confirmed that he's going to "go on a date with her".

That doesn't mean he wants her to win now, though.

Friedman, much like Susannah Constantine before him, is throwing his weight firmly behind Union J's George Shelley.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV on Monday night at 9pm