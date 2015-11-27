"I'm a bit gutted to be the first one out but at the same time I'm so excited to be going," she told Ant and Dec in her exit interview. "It's been a bittersweet time...so much harder than I expected".

The fashion expert, who was seen as the comforting, motherly presence in the jungle, was in the bottom two along with Chris Eubank, who got the second fewest votes to be saved.

As Susannah left, she gave her view on who deserves to be the I'm a Celebrity victor this year.

More like this

Advertisement

"I want George [Shelley] to win because I think it'll do so much for him."