Susannah Constantine leaves the jungle in first I'm a Celebrity eviction
The fashion expert was voted out by the public on day 12 — and she told Ant and Dec that her experience on the ITV reality show had been "bittersweet"
Susannah Constantine is the first person to have been evicted from I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here 2015.
The What Not To Wear presenter's time on the show was over after she received the fewest votes from the public, who had been voting to save their favourite contestant from eviction.
"I'm a bit gutted to be the first one out but at the same time I'm so excited to be going," she told Ant and Dec in her exit interview. "It's been a bittersweet time...so much harder than I expected".
The fashion expert, who was seen as the comforting, motherly presence in the jungle, was in the bottom two along with Chris Eubank, who got the second fewest votes to be saved.
As Susannah left, she gave her view on who deserves to be the I'm a Celebrity victor this year.
More like this
"I want George [Shelley] to win because I think it'll do so much for him."