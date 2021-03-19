Accessibility Links

  5. Bimini Bon Boulash reveals who they think should have been in the Drag Race UK final

Bimini Bon Boulash reveals who they think should have been in the Drag Race UK final

Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash reveals which queen they thought should have been in the final. **WARNING: SPOILERS FOR THE FINAL**

Bimini Bon Boulash

Published:

Drag Race UK finalist Bimini Bon Boulash has opened up about yesterday’s tense finale, saying she thinks A’Whora should have made it to the top four.

When asked whether there were any queens who didn’t make it to the final but deserved to, Bimini told RadioTimes.com and other press that A’Whora – who was eliminated during the quarter-final – should have made it to the end.

“At the episode [in which A’Whora was eliminated], A’Whora actually had the best track record, I’m pretty sure? I think she was essentially a frontrunner.

“There was me and Lawrence [Chaney] but A’Whora had no bottoms at that point, where me and Lawrence had one. So episode eight, I thought it was A’Whora’s to lose, essentially, and I think she deserved to be in the final.”

The eighth episode of Drag Race UK saw the remaining five queens take part in a stand-up comedy challenge, however, A’Whora and Tayce found themselves in the bottom two. After a lip-sync to Dusty Springfield’s You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me, RuPaul asked A’Whora to sashay away from the competition.

“I think…she’s another one that really got out of her comfort zone and she walked in saying, ‘I’m a fashion queen,’ and she certainly was,” Bimini added.

“She pulled some amazing looks but she also wasn’t afraid to get ugly and get silly. Her Essex girl was iconic…She had a really great story arc as well and I think she deserved to be in the final.”

Yesterday’s Drag Race UK finale saw Bimini, Lawrence Chaney, Tayce and Ellie Diamond compete in an all-singing, all-dancing musical number but it was Lawrence Chaney who emerged as the series two champion.

You can catch up on series two of Drag Race UK on BBC iPlayer. To find out what’s on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

