In a new interview with RadioTimes.com and other press, the pair opened up about their learnings from the last two series they have presented and how they'll be bringing that feedback into the new launch.

"The first series, there were so many nerves because we wanted to do justice to the format," said Best.

"We wanted to do justice to a show that we love and would be avid fans of watching, whether we were working on it or not. And I think now that we've seen how the audience was struck to the set, the new house, to the feel that it had being an ITV show, we've seen that kind of works."

AJ Odudu and Will Best. ITV

With two shows under their belt, Best explained he is focused on "enjoying" this series just that bit more, with less pressure than before.

He added: "I did really enjoy the first one, but there was that kind of pressure. Whereas now it feels like you're amazing. Everyone who is making it is the best at what they do. We know what connects with the audience so let's really, really have fun with it."

Fellow host AJ Odudu echoed Best's thoughts, admitting she is going into tonight's live show with "less nerves" and "more excitement".

Explaining what she's learnt from the previous series, Odudu said: "You just never know what's going to happen, all of the people you think are going to win and have an experience that will be like a walk in the park isn't actually, and you just can't call it."

The pair will return to ITV2 tonight as they present the live launch show, welcoming in the new housemates as they embark on a six weeks like no other!

Big Brother: Live Launch airs on Sunday 6th October at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

