Big Brother 2025 has now come to the end – with one housemate coming out on top as the winner.

Ad

Six contestants made it to the final: Cameron, Elsa, Emily, Jenny, Richard and Tate were all hoping to become the show's latest champion and walk away with the life-changing cash prize of £100,000.

Tate was the first to be eliminated followed by Emily and Cameron. Jenny then finished third, leaving Elsa and Richard as the final two contestants in the house.

Ultimately it was Richard who was announced as the winner of Big Brother 2025.

This is the third season of Big Brother since it arrived on ITV. Since 2023, the Big Brother brand has now surpassed 150 million streams on ITVX.

Richard now joins the hall of fame of ITV Big Brother winners which already includes the likes of Ali Bromley who won last year and Jordan Sangha who won the first season of the reboot in 2023. There have also been two celebrity iterations of the show which saw TV personality David Potts win in 2024 and Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd take the crown earlier this year.

This year's finalists were confirmed after a season full of twists, turns and shocking eliminations.

Early on, housemate George Gilbert was removed for "repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour" and the show then introduced one of it's most shocking twists yet with a fake elimination where it brought back two previous housemates. More recently, viewers were left stunned after fan favourite Zeelah was eliminated after failing to secure enough of the public vote.

This left Richard as the favourite to win after his hilarious outburst in the diary room following his "nemesis" Caroline's eviction, the two having been at odds for their entire six weeks in the house.

It has not yet been confirmed whether Big Brother or Celebrity Big Brother will return for new seasons in 2026.

Big Brother is available to stream on ITVX.

Add Big Brother to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.