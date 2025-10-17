The two former housemates who will be re-entering the Big Brother house during tonight's (17th October) live show have finally been confirmed.

Ad

In the show's latest twist, what the current crop don't know is that the eviction due to take place during tonight's episode is actually fake and neither Sam nor Nancy, who are up for elimination, will actually be leaving the house.

Instead, whoever out of the pair receives the most votes will move into a secret room and be joined by two previous contestants. Those former housemates have now been announced as this season's Emily and the first evictee of ITV’s debut Big Brother series, Farida – giving two of Big Brother’s ‘gone too soon’ housemates another shot at the original social experiment.

Nancy and Sam are facing 'eviction' after receiving the most votes from their fellow cast members, with Nancy receiving seven nominations from Cameron, Feyisola, Jenny, Marcus, Richard, Teja and Zelah. Whilst, Sam received four nominations from Elsa, Jenny, Marcus and Tate, a revelation that saw them both reduced to tears.

Emily was the first to be eliminated from the 2025 series on the show's launch night after she and fellow housemates Sam and Caroline, were forced to choose between them who would be sent home.

Emily has admitted that since her exit she has been avidly watching the show and described the contestants as "cliquey". On her return to the house, she said: "It’s just so funny. Once again, another plot twist, I’m full of plot twists. I’m so excited – I’m really raring to go. Very grateful to do it all over again – not many people can say that!"

The cast of Big Brother 2025. Initial

Commenting on how she thinks the rest of the housemates will react to the twist, she added: "I think they’ll be shocked and surprised. I just can’t wait to see everyone. They seemed really nice for the one minute I knew them. I think they’re going to be very excited. They should be excited!"

Similarly, Farida was the first to exit the house during her season of Big Brother which aired in 2023. While saying she's excited to re-enter the house, Farida admitted she is worried the rest of contestants might see her "as a threat, as everybody does, because I’m very confident, and I can’t help it – if I see something that’s not right, I will voice my opinion".

On her short stint on the show her first time around, she said: "I didn’t really feel fulfilled - I only had a few days in there. The most important thing is – the audience has wanted this for such a long time.

"Even when Celebrity Big Brother was on there were rumours I was going back into the house. You’ve got to listen to your fans. I’m doing it for the fans."

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Add Big Brother to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.