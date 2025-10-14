Last week, ITV announced that Gilbert had been axed from the show for "repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour".

Gilbert had previously received warnings for unacceptable language that were not shown before his removal from the house, as the remarks would have been contrary to broadcast standards.

This was also the case for the comments that led to him being axed, though The Sun previously reported the final straw for bosses came after Gilbert allegedly used antisemitic language.

Now, Gilbert, a parish councillor, has opened up about the comments that led to his removal from Big Brother for the first time.

In the video shared to his YouTube channel on Monday evening (13th October), Gilbert explained that on the night before his exit, he was discussing “conspiracy theories” with his fellow housemates.

“That night, I was a bit caught up in emotions and everything,” he said. “The lads were firing questions at me about this, that and the other. ‘Who built the Pyramids?’, ‘is Scientology a cult?’, all different questions, and I did fire myself up, it’s just how I talk."

He added: “Maybe I should have picked my words a bit more wisely and been a bit more sensible in the way that I delivered my words. Been a bit more careful with the tone. Things like that.

“What I said was, ‘I think it’s terrible that antisemitism is on the rise in London, we need to stamp it out, and my heart goes out to all the Jews who are innocently discriminated against’ [...] so, I want to put an end to antisemitism or any other form of discrimination.

“But I said, ‘I do understand why people are sceptical about some Jewish conspiracy [theories], because – this is the line [that got me in trouble] – some of the finest minds in human history, the most intellectual men of all time, have had antisemitic trope in their writing. So, is it a case of no smoke without fire?’. That is why I was kicked out – for that line.”

He went on to defend his right to “ask questions”, saying: "Last time I checked, this is a democracy. You are allowed to ask questions, because that’s freedom of speech. But no."

He added: "I see why asking, 'Is it a case of no smoke without fire?' could be provocative unnecessarily.

"But I’m just asking a question because I wanted to know why antisemitism has lasted for centuries. Then I can fight the right battle."

He continued: "I was also told that because none of my housemates were giving me a counterargument to make it balanced, it looked like I was preaching. I wasn’t. If my housemates were more clued up on these topics, I’d still be in there."

When contacted by RadioTimes.com, ITV reiterated their original press statement from a Big Brother spokesperson: “Following repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour, Gilbert has been removed from the Big Brother house with immediate effect and will no longer participate in the programme."

The cast of Big Brother 2025. Initial

Elsewhere in the video, Gilbert revealed the other unaired comments he made which led to him receiving formal warnings.

Gilbert recalled that he received a warning on night one after a discussion in which he claimed that Adolf Hitler was “misguided” and “did the things he did because he would’ve been fed a pack of lies about Jewish people”.

Then, on the third night, Gilbert was given a warning for saying that he would be “betraying my kind” as a redhead if he were to have a baby with anyone who was not white.

"Sorry if that offends you, but I’d love to know if it does," he told viewers in his video.

One comment that did air during his time on the show that led to him receiving a warning was his imitation of fellow housemate Sam, who is gay, during a game of truth or dare.

After being ‘dared’ to express his feelings towards his fellow housemates, Gilbert proceeded to mock the way Sam talks and his body language, using overly exaggerated limp wrists.

Gilbert also rubbed viewers up the wrong way on multiple other occasions as a result of his views on various topics, and shocked his fellow housemates when he said homeless people should "stop deflecting responsibility" by "turning to drugs".

He also sparked backlash when he compared a kiss on the cheek between two women in the animated Buzz Lightyear film to ‘pornography’, with housemate Zelah telling him he was "hyper-sexualising gay relationships".

Gilbert also told Sam during a discussion about identity that "gender ideology is being forced on vulnerable minds, like children".

He previously said in a statement following his exit: "As a flag bearer of freedom of speech I never hesitate to discuss and question any topic regardless of how contentious it may be."



He continued: "Sadly, the boundaries of what is deemed offensive are subjective and I evidently went too far this time by crossing their line one too many times. It is a shame that specific debate could not be had and that it has had to end like this."

Big Brother is currently airing on ITV and ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.