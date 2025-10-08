RadioTimes.com understands that George will appear in tonight's episode of Big Brother but his comments will not be aired because they go against broadcast standards.

The contestant had previously been issued with a formal warning after making comments about fellow housemate Sam Ashby.

It is understood that George had also been given a number of additional warnings for unacceptable language, but most were not broadcast apart from one during Monday night's episode.

George was one of the housemates due to face eviction this week. It is still set to go ahead with new details explained during tonight's Late & Live episode.

During Monday night's episode (6th October), George was called to the Diary Room to speak about his behaviour the night before.

Big Brother said: "During a game of Truth or Dare, when asked about your least favourite qualities of other housemates, you said the following, 'Sam, um too…'. You then went on to mimic Sam using both noises that mocked the way Sam talks and body language that included limp wrists.

"Do you understand how both your language and behaviour could be offensive to Sam, your housemates and the viewing public?"

George replied: "We did have a conversation about this, Sam pulled me to one side. I have apologised. I don't want to make anyone feel like that, so I will be walking on eggshells around Sam from here on in."

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

