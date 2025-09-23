While in there, the housemates will get up to all sorts as Big Brother unleashes plenty of mischief and mayhem.

So, when is Big Brother back? Read on for everything you need to know.

When is Big Brother 2025 on TV?

AJ Odudu and Will Best for Celebrity Big Brother 2025. Initial & ITV

CONFIRMED: Big Brother returns for another series on ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday 28th September at 9pm.

Episodes will air as usual from Sunday to Friday.

Who could appear on Big Brother 2025?

Details on the cast of Big Brother are yet to be announced and often, viewers find out on the night rather than in advance.

Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best have remained shtum on whether or not they know who is in the cast, but have said they hope "all facets of British society" are represented in the Big Brother house.

"Diversity in terms of age, in terms of background, in terms of political opinion," Will said while AJ added: "In terms of gender and related identities. In terms of everything!"

She continued: "And I want to see authenticity. I want people to go in there and be their authentic selves from day one. We never know what to expect and that’s the exciting thing about it.

"I actually am going into it with no expectations other than I want to see a diverse group of housemates."

What does the Big Brother 2025 eye look like?

The Big Brother 2025 eye. Initial / ITV

ITV unveiled a first look at the Big Brother eye, or eyes. As shown in the image above, the classic eye can be seen with various little ones rolling around and looking in different directions.

Is there a trailer for Big Brother 2025?

ITV has not yet unveiled a trailer for Big Brother 2025, but we'll be sure to keep this page updated should anything change!

Big Brother returns to ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday 28th September at 9pm.

Add Big Brother to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.