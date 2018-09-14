This year, Big Brother was pushed back in the schedules to avoid a clash with Love Island. Last summer, the two reality TV shows went up against each other with both of their first episodes airing simultaneously.

However after being beaten in the ratings by the ITV2 show, Channel 5 have pushed back Big Brother to air later in the year.

It is also understood that the upcoming series will evoke similarities to the very first run of Big Brother back in 2000.

UPDATE: Channel 5 reveals new eye design for civilian Big Brother