Early iterations of the show, which originally aired on Channel 4, were seen as 'social experiments', while contestants in a pre-social media age were genuinely ordinary members of the public and activities in the house included reading and looking after chickens.

A new team behind the scenes on the show will be led by creative director Paul Osborne, who worked on the very first run of Big Brother back in 2000 where he set and devised tasks for housemates including winner Craig Phillips and the notorious 'Nasty' Nick Bateman, resulting in amazing scenes like this:

Also returning to work on the show is Tamsin Dodgson, whose first series in the BB franchise was Celebrity Big Brother: Year of the Woman in January and whose reality TV CV includes I'm a Celebrity, TOWIE and The X Factor.

Big Brother returns to Channel 5 later this year and Celebrity Big Brother launches Thursday 16th August