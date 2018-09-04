The series will begin on Friday 14th September, just days after the Celebrity Big Brother final on Monday 10th September.

The series launch date was moved after last year when Big Brother went up (and lost) against ITV2 hit reality show Love Island.

The new Big Brother Eye for 2018 has been revealed (Channel 5)

Presenter Emma Willis will be on hand to host the 18th series of the reality show, beginning with a live launch show from 9pm.

Channel 5 promises that this series will have a "new feel" to it, with new creative director Paul Osborne telling RadioTimes.com he was focussed on making the show "the best that they can possibly be" amid cancellation rumours.