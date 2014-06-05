Big Brother 2014: Who is Winston Showan?
The 27-year-old from Essex dreams of being a racing car driver and describes himself as "the local Superman"
Name: Winston Showan
Age: 27
From: Essex
Occupation: Model and TV personality
Twitter account? @Winston_Showan
Three things you should know...
* Winston classes himself as "the local Superman" as he's thoughtful, kind and always there to help others. His mates would describe him as "a bit dippy, unintentionally hilarious, loyal and a party man who's always up for fun."
* Winston dreams of one day being a famous racing car driver, although the only sport he plays nowadays is "who can pull the most girls in one night".
* Big Brother is not Winston's TV debut. He's already appeared on ITV2 series Girlfriends – although he is using the house as an opportunity to find love. "It could happen if someone catches my eye."
And here's a very professionally produced clip from that very appearance on Girlfriends...