"It’s still upsetting for me and my children," Fia told RadioTimes.com backstage at BGT today. "We didn’t expect Amanda to say that at all," she added, after the judge enquired about her marriage as the panel got to know the act.

"It was out of the blue. She didn't know.

"If you see the video I was saying it a bit like, nervous," Ana continued. But she says herself and her two children (Ana also has a son) have "definitely" been comforted by the reaction from viewers.

The judges at the time were noticeably moved by the performance, too. Simon Cowell said: "This is the best thing you could possibly do under the circumstances to show that you two are completely strong, united, put on the most amazing performance and the audience here also loved it."

They've got plenty to think about, of course, as they get ready to take to the stage as part of the last semi-final line-up. As for their performance, they can't tell us much. But Fia teased:

"Bit of a spoiler, but it’s not a duet song, but we’re making it a duet. It’s beautiful, sweet, so nice…"

As for thoughts of getting to the final and going on to win, Fia couldn't be more excited.

"It would be a dream come true, surreal, too good to be true to perform on the Royal Variety Performance. We can’t believe we’re here. We're very grateful – we didn’t think we could do this sort of thing before."

Re-watch their first audition:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NacTgig-XBQ

See the last of the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals tonight at 7:30pm on ITV