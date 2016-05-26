There's one glimmer of hope for the acts who don't make it through as two Wildcard places are up for grabs. The judges will choose from all of the acts voted out during the semi-finals. Meanwhile, viewers will be able to vote between all those acts who finished in third place for a short period of time tonight. Details will be announced during the show.

Check out tonight's full line-up:

Elite Squad Royalz

Described as "brilliantly imaginative" by David Walliams this group of friends seem like the perfect fit for the Royal Variety Performance given not only are most of them dressed as the Queen's Guard, the 'Queen' herself also joined in for the funky moves. OK, it was a young dancer dressed up as the Queen, but it totally worked.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRJ12-Lf1zs

Presentation School Choir

The Presentation School Choir from Kilkenny was created by choral director Veronica McCarron, made up of girls aged 14-18. The interesting mix of clever dance moves and captivating vocals saw them sail through their first audition.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tL2rge0RYBg

The Deep Space Deviants

Yep, this is a dance act based on Doctor Who baddie Davros. Real name Paul, the act won over Walliams, Dixon and Holden for being goofy (at one point he attempted to dance to River Dance). Cowell was unimpressed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JqiMTtrQIgk

Ana and Fia

Mum and daughter duo (originally from Indonesia, now live in Essex) who stunned the judges with their rendition of Celine Dion & Barara Streisand's Tell Him. They earned four yeses and even a thumbs up from Mr Cowell, which is - as BGT fans will know - high praise indeed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NacTgig-XBQ

Togni Brothers

Michael, 21, and Dario, 20, are brothers who perform foot juggling. They were raised in Italy in the circus, as their Italian father comes from one of the largest circus families in Europe. Simon admitted he had never seen anything like it before and Amanda said they were ‘extraordinary’.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sz9zCNePwvc

Chloe Fenton

10-year-old Chloe Fenton from Liverpool burst onto the stage with her high energy routine. Confident, good and adorable is a formidable mix.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdOg90eAJpw

Craig Ball

Impressionist Craig takes a song and re-imagines it using various characters and celebrity voices, including Kermit the Frog and Morgan Freeman. A picture flashes up behind his head so viewers can match the voice to the famous face. The judges were super impressed, noting how the act appealed to all ages.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXFzfBq5n4U

Jasmine Elcock (Ant and De's Golden Buzzer)

14-year-old Jasmine Elcock was so mesmerising she actually made co-host Ant McPartlin cry. Actual tears.

"Oh god, she got me really emotional," Ant admitted, as Alesha Dixon also admitted she'd "never been this much of a mess" over an act. Of Jasmine's rendition of Cher's Believe, Cowell added: "You are so charming. I think this country is going to totally fall in love with you."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XykTxCO6dzA

Trip Hazard

It's somewhat hard to believe just one dog act has made it to this year's final (and that's not even a joke about that poochy mix up last year). This is a show that has seen more than one dog take the win (again, not a joke about last year) so Trip could be in with a chance. The young pup is trained by owner Lucy, 30, from Lincolnshire and delighted the judges, particularly with Trip's little waving trick.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFjW7Z12vNY

See Britain's Got Talent tonight from 7:30pm on ITV