“This is not a selfie,” Fielding wrote as he posted….well, let’s call it a photographic self-portrait on the website, sporting a blonde look that may take fans of his earlier comedy work (specifically the first series of BBC3’s The Mighty Boosh, when his hair was lighter) on a trip down memory lane.

Alternatively, it might remind some of when his character in Channel 4 sitcom The IT Crowd, Richmond, gave up his goth lifestyle to become more mainstream, developing a clean-cut look and starting a business called “Goth 2 Boss”.

In real life, we doubt Fielding is giving up his particular sense of style so easily – though this new look might mean that he and co-host Sandi Toksvig make for a real couple of blonde bombshells when it comes to filming the Celebrity Bake Off specials this year…

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8.00pm