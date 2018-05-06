Here's everything you need to know about Liam...

Who is Liam Charles?

Liam was born in Hackney and is a student at London’s Goldsmith University, where he became affectionately known as “Cake Boy” amongst his friends.

He rose to fame, of course, on season eight of The Great British Bake Off, quickly becoming a favourite amongst both the judges and millions of viewers at home.

Liam will no doubt have taken inspiration from Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig’s hosting during his time as a contestant. But even if not, his charisma and charm should be more than enough to make him a natural for the gig.

He's also revealed that he's soon going to be releasing a baking book called Cheeky Treats:

Is he on social media?

Liam is active on both Twitter and Instagram - expect cheeky banter and delicious-looking bakes.

Bake Off: the Professionals airs Sundays on Channel 4 at 8pm