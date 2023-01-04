The businessman, who has helmed the BBC One series since it first began in 2005, told RadioTimes.com and press at a Q&A for the 2023 season that he's agreed to two more turns in the boardroom – and would sign up for more.

Lord Sugar has confirmed that The Apprentice will air for two more seasons after the upcoming 2023 competition.

"This is officially the 17th series so next year is 18," he said. "I have agreed to do two more series, which will bring me up to 19 and depending on how well that is received, and the BBC do their statistical numbers and all that, I'd be delighted to do a 20th.

Karren Brady, Lord Sugar and Claude Littner on The Apprentice. ,Fremantle Media Limited ,Ray Burmiston

"Bear in mind, I've also done three Junior Apprentices so I mean, in a way, you could argue that I've already done 20 [seasons]."

The business magnate and media personality rose to fame as the founder of electronics company Amstrad before becoming the chairman and part-owner of Tottenham Hotspur in 1991.

He joined The Apprentice as its head judge in 2005 and has since welcomed five aides onto the show: Margaret Mountford, Karren Brady, Nick Hewer, Claude Littner and Tim Campbell.

The upcoming episodes will see Brady return for her 11th season, however Littner – who joined in 2015 – will be taking on a reduced role this year, appearing in just two episodes.

The BBC recently revealed the line-up for The Apprentice 2023, including a safari guide, a sweet shop owner, a technology recruiter, the CEO of a theatre school and an accountant.

The Apprentice airs on 5th January at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

