Karren Brady dresses down Apprentice candidates over skimpy air hostess uniforms
Viewers applauded the businesswoman after she called out the outfit – but wondered why contestants were only asked to design female uniforms
True to Apprentice tradition, the most recent airline marketing task produced some weird, wonderful and downright terrible advertising campaigns from candidates.
However, rather than the contestants’ cringe-worthy TV adverts, it was their sartorial choices that drew the attention of viewers.
As part of the task, teams designed stewardess uniforms for their own budget airlines. And this saw Team Collaborative – specifically contestants Camilla Ainsworth and Jackie Fast – produce a neon red bikini-style halter neck top paired with a short skirt for new party-themed company ‘Jet Pop’.
As Lord Sugar aide Claude Littner put it: “if it’s a chilly day they’re going to be in trouble, the stewardesses”.
Viewers on Twitter also couldn’t help poking fun at the outfit…
Unsurprisingly, the clothing was ripped apart in the boardroom, in particular by Karren Brady: “Could you imagine as a woman being asked to wear that? As a uniform?”
She added: “Stewardesses' main role is the safety of the passengers. Not to dolly up.”
And viewers applauded Brady for recognising the sexism that had been ignored throughout the task...
Although many wondered why contestants were only asked to design female outfits in the first place…
Fortunately for Jackie and Camilla, neither candidate was fired for the outfit, with project manager Kurran Pooni – and his broken arm – (finally) eliminated from the process.
