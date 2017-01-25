Here is the moment @stacyfrancis found out she was the sixth celebrity to be evicted from the #CBB House! pic.twitter.com/b4hOMh3H5B — CBB Full Gossip (@BBUKFullGossip_) January 24, 2017

So what did the former US X Factor star have to say in her post-eviction de-brief with host Emma Willis? Well, unsurprisingly, Francis wasn’t too kind about Woodburn, suggesting the How Clean is Your House? presenter was "senile".

Francis commented: "Is Kim senile? Something is going on with Kim up here. She never got the recent task and I think she has hearing problems…"

This comes after the two clashed on several occasions, including one large washing room spat.

But Francis’ time in the house wasn’t just marred by arguments – there are plenty of laughs in her best bits package.

But yes, there’s a hell of a lot of shouting too.

If you missed them during her eviction earlier tonight (or just want to watch them again), check out @stacyfrancis 's Best Bits! #CBB pic.twitter.com/SfV34gCm7E — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 25, 2017

Celebrity Big Brother continues 9pm tonight on C5