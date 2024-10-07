Speaking about what she thinks will surprise people the most about herself, she said: "I think the fact that I’m a forensic psychologist will surprise people.

"It’s not your everyday, typical nine-to-five office job. It’s quite difficult, it’s quite demanding, and I work in highly stressful situations."

She continued: "But I’m quite chilled and probably don’t look like the sort of person who can hold my own – in a prison, for example."

As the 2024 season of Big Brother continues, read on for everything you need to know about this year's contestant Ali.

Who is Ali? Key facts

Name: Ali

Age: 38

From: London, originally from Leicester

Job: Forensic psychologist

Ali is a 38-year-old forensic psychologist from London.

Speaking about why she applied to the show, Ali said: "There are a few different reasons. The main one being that I wanted to do something really exciting and something I can talk about for years to come.

"I want to meet new people and have an amazing experience and do something really different."

Speaking about what she'll bring to the house, she said: "I hope that I will bring humour, friendship – I’m quite understanding and caring. I would also be someone that people confide in and come to for advice. That always happens to me – when I tell people that I’m a psychologist."

Her strategy to make it to the final is to be herself.

"I’m not going in with any thoughts about playing a particular role, or character," she added.

"I’m going to be myself. My strategy would be getting to know people in the house and trying to make friends.

"The main way to keep yourself safe seems to be not getting internal votes so you’re not put up for eviction in the first place. Hopefully getting people on side and being liked. But not to the detriment of sacrificing who I am or my self-respect."

How old is Ali?

Ali is 38 years old.

