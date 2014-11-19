But Gemma isn't the first celebrity to opt to walk out of the show, hot-footing it to the comfort of a hotel bed and a warm shower. We look back over I'm A Celeb series gone by at the other famous faces that have called on those eight little words of rescue: "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!"

2003: Danniella Westbrook quit during series 2 after 9 days

The former EastEnders star struggled to get on board with life as a campmate admitting, "It’s the first time I’ve been away from my family ever. First time I’ve been away from Kevin since we’ve been married. I’d never do it again ever. Not for any job in the world. I miss my kids and I miss Kevin and I miss chocolate... I just find it really hard, really hard. So, it’s taught me one thing, it’s taught me that I just want to be with my kids.”

2004: John Lydon quit during series 3 after 11 days

Former Sex Pistols singer John Lydon walked after 11 days, with little suggestion anyone could change his mind: “I don’t know how I’ve been perceived. For me, the world can say what they like, but I want them to get it right. I want these words to be heard because they are important: Johnny don’t run from nothing. I have no fear, none. I have to make my own decisions here and I think it’s for the best and they [the other campmates] will know that. I whispered it in ones and twos [that I was leaving]. I can’t be swayed... Can I leave now, I’m ready. I’m waiting. I’ve finished.”

2004: Brian Harvey quit during series 4 after 6 days

East 17 singer Brian Harvey left the show after multiple rows with broadcaster Janet Street-Porter, complaining he was fed up of being “treated like a kid”. “I don’t know how much longer I can do this. I’m being serious,” he admitted just before he decided to walk. No one could convince him to Stay Another Day! (boom, boom)

2004: Natalie Appleton also walks during series 4 after 9 days

Brian wasn’t the only one waving goodbye to camp that series, with All Saints singer Natalie Appleton following just days behind after she faced the prospect of a fifth Bushtucker Trial. “You’ve got to be kidding me. I have nothing left,” Appleton admitted, quipping to hosts Ant and Dec, “Are you not bored of me?”

2007: Malcolm McClaren opted out of series 7 before even making it into the jungle

The Sex Pistols’ manager refused to enter the jungle after landing in Australia, which hosts Ant and Dec had a bit of fun with…

2009: Camilla Dallerup leaves during series 9 after 4 days

After pleading Katie Price to help her, former Strictly Come Dancing pro Camilla Dallerup said enough was enough. Camilla was said to be weakened by exhaustion and lack of food and was replaced by former boxer Joe Bugner.

2009: She wasn't alone, Katie Price also left series 9 after 9 days

Back for her second go in the jungle, Katie Price was pretty clear when her time was up. “I don’t know whether just to go now. I mean go, go,” she said after being nominated to do her seventh trial – one every single day she’d been there.

"It’s not about the money, it’s not about winning for me. I didn’t come back for that. Sod all that. I really miss my kids. I’ve done my challenges, people can see that I’m genuine. I just don’t want to be here anymore.” After her exit, Price told Ant and Dec, “I still have no regrets. I’m so glad I did [walk out]. I’m a human being and I can take so much torture. It was just draining.”

George Hamilton upped and left during series 9 after 15 days

Hollywood actor George Hamilton made a lot of friends in the jungle – he had the most emotional exit I think anyone’s ever had in the jungle – and joined hosts Ant and Dec to tell them why he decided to leave: “The whole thing is surreal... I thought I was going to get in here and there was going to be a lot of in-fighting and I didn’t want to do that. We bonded so fast, I saw Stuart [Manning] go one to one with Joe [Bugner] and I thought the last thing I want to do is go one to one with Stuart. I thought why don’t you leave when you’re on a high? What a wonderful experience I had.”

