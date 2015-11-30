Mentor Cheryl Fernandez-Versini appeared on ITV2 spin-off Xtra Factor with Celina’s sister Irene, looking notably concerned as she confirmed the band member was receiving medical treatment.

At 19 years of age Celina is the youngest of the four sisters and has suffered illness on the show before.

During the third week of live shows, it was revealed Celina had collapsed ahead of their Saturday performance. Cheryl had given them the option of skipping the live show, using pre-recorded tapes instead, but they chose to perform. The singer was seen coming over dizzy again at the end of the performance, with Simon Cowell trying to encourage her to leave the stage as co-host Olly Murs helped her to take a seat.

Following last night’s scare the band has taken to Twitter to assure their fans that Celina is OK and to thank them for voting them.

Cheryl added:

