The group belted out And I’m Telling You from Dreamgirls, as Lauren hit the judges with her version of Mariah Carey’s Vision of Love.

Cowell dubbed it one of the “best sing-offs” in the show’s history as the judges struggled to come to a decision.

Cheryl of course back her own act, saying of 4th Impact: “My girls sang every note in harmony and in sync.”

Rita added of Lauren: “It’s about who as an artist can sell records, who has proof of selling records already on iTunes, who for me I can envision having an album - for me there’s a future for Lauren.”

While Nick Grimshaw chose to back Lauren - “I can’t remember a sing-off as emotional and great as that” - Cowell took the vote to deadlock by saving 4th Impact.

“Honestly, I could call it either way,” he admitted.

Back with the public results, it was 4th Impact that were sent on their way, meaning they just miss out on a place in this year’s semi-final. Notably, Cowell was quick to take to the stage to speak to the girls, suggesting he's disappointed to lose them from this year's competition.

The result means that this year’s semi-final line-up is made up of Ché Chesterman, Louisa Johnson, Lauren Murray and Reggie N Bollie.

The X Factor continues next Saturday and Sunday on ITV