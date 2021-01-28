Who is Asttina Mandella? Meet the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star who comes with pyrotechnics and extravagance

Fans of all things drag are enjoying the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and the competition is fierce.

Asttina Mandella who comes from London is one of the queens looking to go all the way to the final this year – although she has tough competition from the other Drag Race UK contestants.

Mandella is a keen gamer, she cannot get enough of them, and while that will not help her too much in this competition, she did reveal to RadioTimes.com and other press that she has lots of skills up her sleeve that will come in handy – her legs being two of them.

The streetwear loving queen who does not believe that gowns and sequins are the be-all and end-all for a Drag Race contestant is hoping that she will make an impression and win the whole show, but will she?

Here is everything you need to know about the Drag Race UK hopeful.

Asttina Mandella: Key Facts

Age: 27

From: London

Instagram: asttinamandella

Twitter: @AsttinaMandella

Never in a million years would I think this would happen.

Filled with emotions https://t.co/ZUjkIzwp8Q — Asttina Mandella (@AsttinaMandella) December 16, 2020

Strengths: Asttina thinks that her confidence will be key to her success in the competition, saying: “I used to be very shy, but now I’m a completely different person. I don’t allow myself to be a barrier to me. I think my confidence can intimidate people, but that’s to do with them and their own insecurities. I am lovely as hell.”

Weaknesses: Any weaknesses that she has only drive Asttina forward. “I am scared of acting challenges, and I’m dreading Snatch Game because I am not an impersonator. Impersonating is a skill and I do not have it, but I don’t see my weaknesses as flaws I just see them as challenges that I can overcome if I try. I will always do everything to the best of my ability.”

How does she describe her drag look? “I am a strong physical, fit, masculine, feminine woman.”

Who is Asttina Mandella?

Asttina comes from East London and she has nothing but nice things to say about it.

“I’m from East London where we love to play on being trashy and be a mess. That’s my drag scene. I love to get ugly and be silly. East London allows you to explore and go crazy with no rules.”

She is a fantastic dancer and those skills have seen her perform alongside some of the biggest names in the music business.

“I have been dancing since I was tiny, and I have been dancing professionally since I was 20 years old. I am trained in ballet, tap, contemporary, Latin, hip hop, funk and street and it’s all in my show. I have worked with Little Mix, Pussycat Dolls, Melanie C, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Fleur East, Kayne West at the BRITs. Now it’s my time to be on the poster and get the headlines. I can’t wait.”

BBC

What may you not know about Asttina Mandella?

Never judge a book by its cover because Asttina has a keen interest in something you may not expect.

“Most people might not know that I am the biggest nerd. I love cartoons, anime, superheroes, wizardry. I am a big geek.”

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on TV?

You can see RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer from 14th January 2021 and the first season is currently available to stream now.

The series is based on US franchise, RuPaul’s Drag Race, which has so far ran for 13 seasons and has been adapted by seven countries.

RuPaul is joined by Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and a mix of guest judges to find the next superstar in the bunch of 12 fabulous queens.

Season two of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from January 14th 2021. RuPaul's Drag Race season one is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.