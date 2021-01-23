Who is The Masked Singer? Season 2 spoilers, theories and clues revealed
The guessing game has begun!
Series two of The Masked Singer has got us going wild with guesses since it returned on Boxing Day.
The ITV show, which sees contestants singing while dressed up in bizarre disguises has got everyone wondering who is Sausage, Badger, Dragon and so on.
So far, we’ve seen four celebs unmasked on the show – first with Sophie Ellis-Bextor, followed by Mel B, Martine McCutcheon and Glenn Hoddle.
That leaves eight The Masked Singer contestants still to be revealed, meaning the judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and new judge Mo Gilligan, and of course us at home still have a lot of guessing to do.
Just this week, Ben Shepherd teased that he could be the show’s Badger, and fans are convinced actress Sheridan Smith is behind the costume of Sausage.
Similarly, new names are being touted for Dragon, who some think could be Sue Perkins. However, the majority still think Courtney Act could be a possible culprit for the rainbow-coloured creature.
When it comes to Robin, Olly Murs seems to be a top guess with 45.5 percent of fans choosing The Voice UK coach in RadioTimes.com‘s recent poll.
So, just who exactly is that behind the mask?
Read on for everything you need to know about this year’s contestants, including all the latest clues, guesses and unmasked celebs.
Who is Sausage?
Sausage is all wrapped up in a newspaper, but will they be the talk of the town?
Songs:
Week One – Skin by Rag’n’Bone Man
Week Three- And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going from Dreamgirls
Clues:
- This is a female sausage.
- They have a strong connection to the beach and the coast.
- She is a girly girl who “loves a bit of glam”.
- Sausage says: “My performances are something of a balancing act.”
- “Regular” and “no-nonsense” Sausage who “loves the simple life”.
- Potentially linked to Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.
“Two lies and one truth” clues:
- “Hair colour certified is by law.”
- Someone told her she looks like a pop star and sounds like a pop star.
- She owes her career to a horse.
Guesses:
- Kirsty Allsop
- AJ Odudu
- Stacey Dooley
- Sheridan Smith
- Maya Jama
- Billie Piper
- Ella Henderson
- Meghan Trainor
- Stacey Solomon
Who is Dragon?
Dragon is a cutie but when they open their mouth to sing, can they bring the fire?
Songs:
Week One – You’ve Got a Friend in Me by Randy Newman
Week Three – Reach by S Club 7
Clues:
- A picture of money inside a house
- Dragon says they “mustn’t drag on” – possible drag connection
- Rainbow coloured costume – possible LGBTQ+ ally
- Dragon says: “I might be cute but sometimes I have a fiery temper!”
- They say they can “perform in a way they would never be able to normally”.
- Spotted in a “Dragon’s Den”.
- They can’t decide if they’re “brave or silly” and it was a dare that started their career.
- Spotted near a one hour timer while talking about meeting a partner.
“Two lies and one truth” clues:
- “My name is my biggest clue.”
- “I once had an embarrassing incident with a famous shoe.”
- “I know my own IQ backwards.”
Guesses:
- Lily Savage
- Miranda Hart
- Katherine Ryan
- Elijah Wood
- Rebel Wilson
- Sara Blakely
- Amy Schumer
- Courtney Act
- Jessie Tyler Ferguson
- Kevin McCloud
- Dion Dublin
- Sandi Toksvig
- Sue Perkins
Who is Viking?
Viking is armed with a sword and wearing a helmet – could the person behind the mask be taking this battle a little too seriously…
Songs:
Week Two – Songbird by Fleetwood Mac
Week four – Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles, and Crazy by Seal
Clues:
- Viking is an “explorer” and a “curious kind”
- Viking says: “We discover answers, and in my career, throughout this competition, I’ll be looking for a voice.”
- He kept emphasising the King in Viking – perhaps the masked celebrity is an I’m A Celebrity winner?
- Viking emerged from a castle named King’s Rock
- He revealed that he may be a Viking, but he also wears “another kind of armour”.
- In his week 2 VT, Viking said of the panel’s guesses: “By my beard, they haven’t got a clue.”
Viking has left great footprints in countries outside of his own.
“Doing my own thing underlies everything I do, including breaking the rules.”
“Vikings are not bound by any chains and sometimes success can be found when I break something.”
“Two lies and one truth” clues:
“I am the proud owner of a Blue Peter badge.”
“My first hit dialled M for Murder.”
“My early career relied on brotherly love.”
Guesses:
- Martin Kemp
Chris Evans (the DJ)
Lance Armstrong
Rick Astley
Jerome Flynn
- Bear Grylls
- Ledley King
- Ricky Wilson
- Taron Egerton
- Morten Harket
- James Blunt
Who is Blob?
Blob has many eyes but will all eyes and ears be on this colourful monster?
Songs –
Week Two – Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars
Week Four – Word Up by Cameo
Clues:
- Wears glasses
- Possibly a teacher
- As a kid he wanted to be batman
- Blob says: “I have recorded a demo for Simon Cowell.”
- “I’m a bit of an academic.”
- “As a musician, I’ve had the great fortune to duet with some amazing artists over the years, which has led me to come face-to-face with some legends and personal heroes of mine.”
- Blob has “played to large audiences, and also intimate celebrity gigs.”
- They’ve also played “for a top political journalist”.
- Blob has “written songs”, adding, “My career has seen me record with the best, like when I worked with George Michael’s producer.”
“Two lies and one truth” clues:
- “I was named after a doctor.”
- “This blob is anything but squishy.”
- “I’m related to my sidekick.”
Guesses:
- Arnold Schwarzenegger
- Stephen Fry
- Frank Skinner
- Nile Rodgers
- Richard Osman
- Greg Davies
- Romesh Ranganathan
- Andi Peters
- Harry Hill
- Lenny Henry
Who is Harlequin?
Harlequin could be a joker in the pack or a stunning singer…
Fans believe they’ve worked out who is behind the mask. Following her debut performance, viewers speculated Harlequin could be former Corrie star Kym Marsh.
However, the 44-year-old actress insists she isn’t the culprit.
Taking to Twitter, she said: “Everyone asking if I am on masked singer. No sorry. Guess again guys xx”
Songs:
Week Two – Diamonds by Rihanna
Week Four – Smile by Nat King Cole
Clues:
- A bit of a “joker”
- Someone who is often in the tabloids
- Harlequin felt nervous to sing on stage
- Possible royal connection
- Harlequin says: “I once played a male lead in a musical.”
- The panel’s guesses were “absolute comedy” according to Harlequin.
- “You’ve got to be quick to catch this Harlequin.”
- Harlequin is “fascinated by stories and loves to read” – “She especially liked to be scared and enjoyed tales of horror and gore.”
- She “also liked to tell stories of her own”, with her words spreading around the world. “Her stories became legend, and even joined another famous story.”
“Two lies and one truth” clues:
- “My bodyguard received a lot of attention.”
- “I get up before the sun for work.”
- “I once turned down a prince.”
Guesses:
- Sheila Ferguson
- Naga Munchetty
- Sarah Ferguson
- Emeli Sandé
- Alexandra Burke
- Macy Gray
- Des’ree
- Beverley Knight
- Scarlett Moffatt
- Tracy Chapman
- Justin Timberlake
- Kym Marsh
Who is Bush Baby?
Bush Baby is an adorable looking cheeky fluffy fella but will their voice match the cute appearance?
Songs:
Week Two – Delilah by Tom Jones
Week Four – A Little Less Conversation by Elvis Presley
Clues:
- Australian accent
- Bush Baby is “cheeky” – possible comedian
- A potato fell out of the hat in his VT when he was performing a trick – possible chef or magician
- This isn’t his first competition and he’s been training
- Bush Baby says: “A lot of my wardrobe has been seen on screen.”
- In week 2’s VT, Bush Baby said: “I used my magic skills to trick the panel, but now the real fun begins as I whip up a special dish of confusion and misdirection with a big dollop of cuteness on the side.”
- “In my last performance, the panel might not have said ‘Thank you for the music’ but they definitely had a great time.”
- Bush Baby was also seen wielding a sword and juggling with pineapples in their second VT.
- “Am I a trickster? That’s the name of the game.”
- “The winner takes it all.”
“Two lies and one truth” clues:
- “I’m associated with activities in the night sky.”
- “I know the recipe to success.”
- “They say ‘Never work with children or animals’, but I’ve done both.”
Guesses:
- Rick Stein
- Mary Berry
- John Thomson
- Josh Widdicombe
- Daniel Day-Lewis
- Peter Andre
- Dynamo
- Jamie Oliver
- Joe Swash
- Matt Lucas
Who is Badger?
Badger steps out of the sett but will this badger stand out from the crowd?
Songs:
Week One – Feeling Good by Michael Buble
Week Three – I Don’t Want to Miss A Thing by Aerosmith
Clues:
- Used to being anonymous.
- Not easily recognised on the street.
- Possible motorbike enthusiast.
- Badger says: “I see things like a virtual world!”
- Badger said the judges will have to get up early to see who he is.
- He was “shy” when younger and kept his talent hidden.
- Once he showed what he can do, his talent “blossomed”.
- An Australian cork hat was seen in his workshop.
“Two lies and one truth” clues
- “I’m good at dodging furniture.”
- “When working, I’m often found in green.”
- “Strictly speaking, dancing is something I’m known for.”
Guesses:
- Will Young
- Brian Cox
- Alan Titchmarsh
- David Myers
- Jay Kay
- Idris Elba
- Andy Serkis
- Ne-Yo
- Ben Shepherd
Who is Robin?
Rockin’ Robin will be hoping to deliver tweet harmonies and show that he’s not just for Christmas, but planning to go the distance.
Songs:
Week One – Can’t Stop the Feeling! by Justin Timberlake
Week Three – Dance Monkey by Tones and I
Clues:
- Robin is “fast on their feet” and “ready to go the distance”.
- The VT showed Albert Square from EastEnders.
- They have been “trained” and have “fighting feet”.
- Robin said: “I may be a Robin, but I’ve been known to fly without wings.”
- He said: “I felt like I was in a world of my own.”
- Sport has always been a huge part of Robin’s life – he was spotted with a football and failed IQ test.
- He always knew he’d be a footballer and “represented his country”.
- “Feather in my cap” – possible England player?
“Two lies and one truth” clues:
- “My real name is out of this world.”
- “This robin’s habitat is more tropical than you think.”
- “I started performing by doing impressions.”
Guesses:
- Olly Murs
- Nicky Byrne
- Michael Owen
- Robin Van Persie
- Marcus Rashford
- Amir Khan
- Bruno Mars
- Yung Filly
- Joe Swash
- Ne-Yo
Who is Grandfather Clock?
Grandfather Clock is the original Tik Tok and will be making every second on stage count.
Who is Grandfather Clock? In Week Four, Grandfather Clock was revealed as Glenn Hoddle.
Songs:
Week Two – Rock Around the Clock by Bill Haley & His Comets
Week four – You Make Me Feel So Young by Frank Sinatra, and Can’t Smile without You by The Carpenters
Clues:
- Three lions appeared in Grandfather Clock’s VT
- During his career, he looked after a large estate
- Football boots and pair of boots with spurs on them
- Young at heart
- Competitive
- No stranger to performing
- Grandfather Clock says: “I’ve never been an academic but I have been called a genius.”
- Grandfather Clock wants to “save my real identity for as long as possible”
- “My skills are something that are often commentated on.”
- “I have definitely seen the Hand of God with my own two eyes.” – a reference to Diego Maradona
- Grandfather Clock said he was “somewhat of a believer” and was seen playing football in his second VT, as well as holding a postcard from Bulgaria
“Two lies and one truth” clues:
- “I’ve never worked in a bank but I’m still great at saving.”
- “A Prime Minister once compared our jobs.”
- “People always give me stuff they don’t like.”
Guesses:
- Lee Dixon
- Gary Lineker
- Ian Wright
- Peter Shilton
- David Seaman
- Des Lynam
- Bradley Walsh
- Frank Skinner
- Les Ferdinand
- David James
- Chris Kamara
Who is Swan?
Swan will be confidently swanning into town but when swan sings, will they ruffle feathers in the competition?
Who is Swan? In Week Three, Swan was revealed as Martine McCutcheon.
Songs:
Week One – That Don’t Impress Me Much by Shania Twain
Week Three – I Am What I Am by Gloria Gayner
Clues:
- They say that they are loyal, strong and independent.
- They have “the freedom to spread their wings”.
- They have two interesting connections, one that is to the ballroom and one that is royal.
- Swan says: “My career has been very honoured.”
- Lots of references to theatre: “I lost out to Dragon but it was only the opening act.”
- She said she is “noble” and “regal”.
- “Served not one but two prime ministers” – said while in a pub.
- Swan has “rubbed shoulders with famous people”.
“Two lies and one truth” clues
- “I used to be part of a girl band.”
- “I’m not as grand as my name suggests.”
- “I might be a Swan but I’m also something of a Catwoman.”
Guesses:
- Gwen Stefani
- Claire Danes
- Lily James
- Idina Menzel
- Michelle Visage
- Kimberly Wyatt
- Ashley Roberts
- Darcey Bussell
- Nicole Scherzinger
Who is Seahorse?
Seahorse is a beautiful marine creature who will be hoping their singing goes swimmingly.
Who is Seahorse? Seahorse was revealed in Week Two as Spice Girls star Mel B, after new judge Mo made a perfect first guess.
Songs:
Week Two – Can’t Get You Out of My Head by Kylie Minogue
Clues:
- Some sort of TV presenter
- Has a Northern accent
- Possibly someone who performed in the 90s
- Seahorse says: “I once stole toilet roll from a total legend’s house.”
Guesses:
- Jessica Ennis-Hill
- Trisha Goddard
- Debbie McGee
- Mel B
Who is Alien?
Meet Alien, who hopes to dazzle earthlings with out-of-this-world performances.
Who is Alien? Alien was revealed in Week One as ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
Songs:
Week One – Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa
Clues:
- A wedding dress.
- The VT took place in a crime scene.
- They are fashionable with a possible connection to modelling.
- Alien says: “I have never been invaded but I have been part of a battle.”
Guesses:
- Gillian Anderson
- Sophie Dahl
- Lily Allen
- Hannah Cooper
The Masked Singer is on ITV on Saturday nights. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.