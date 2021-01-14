Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Drag Race UK’s A’Whora reveals the “secret weapon” she’s bringing to the competition

Drag Race UK’s A’Whora reveals the “secret weapon” she’s bringing to the competition

The Drag Race UK series two contestant has revealed the hilarious acrobatic talent she'll be showcasing in the competition.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Drag Race UK contestant A’Whora has revealed the “secret weapon” she’ll be bringing to the show’s much-anticipated second series.

Advertisement

When asked what she thinks her “secret weapon” is during the roundtable for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series two, the London-based queen said she’d be showing off her acrobatic skills – although her signature move is not what you’d expect.

“I did actually speak about this to [fellow contestant Lawrence Chaney] on the show,” she said.

“And Lawrence was like, ‘Girl, do you have any like tricks under your belt?’ And obviously, it’s 2021. You know, we’ve seen the death drops. We’ve seen the splits. We’ve seen it all so I’m here to change the game.

“I’m going to deliver you a roly poly. A mean roly poly.”

Glasgow-based contestant Lawrence Chaney chipped in, saying: “Well, I thought it was a jam roly poly at first. I was disappointed.”

A’Whora added: “I’m gonna be at the Olympics in full drag – roly poly.”

The 23-year-old queen is just one of the 12 contestants that make up the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 contestants line-up, which features wannabe drag superstars from Worcestershire and Brighton to Darlington and Dundee.

Advertisement

Joining RuPaul on this year’s judging panel are Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton, while celebrity guests Elizabeth Hurley, Lorraine Kelly, MNEK, Jordan Dunn and Sheridan Smith will also stop by to critique the queens.

Season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from January 14th 2021. RuPaul’s Drag Race is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

RuPaul's Drag Race UK
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
BodyFit Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding magnetic exercise bike

With this great offer you can enjoy the ultimate workout at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 and All Stars 6 confirmed

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Drag Race UK’s Tia Kofi reveals how Doctor Who inspires her drag

RuPaul in Drag Race (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 filming “interrupted” due to COVID-19

Drag Race UK season 2

Drag Race UK season 2 trailer teases "the Susan Boyle" of the series