Who is Cherry Valentine? Meet the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queen from Darlington

Are you ready for impressions, lip-syncing and sashaying? If you answered yes, then you will likely already know that RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back for another series.

And we have a new group of queens to battle it out, including Cherry Valentine – a relative newbie to the drag scene.

“I’m originally from the small town of Darlington – it has a massive clock, and I love clocks! But I left Darlington and moved to Manchester and that’s where Cherry Valentine was born!”

But will Cherry have what it takes against some of the more experienced Drag Race UK contestants? Here’s everything you need to know.

Cherry Valentine: Key Facts

Age: 26

From: Darlington

Instagram: thecherryvalentine

Twitter: @theCvalentine

Hey Dolls!



Did a lil’ something… So excited, it gives me SHIVERS! 😍



Don’t miss me & my sisters on #DragRaceUK, Season 2! Premiering 14 January 2021, on @bbcthree @dragraceukbbc pic.twitter.com/ATYLigcsFY — Cherry Valentine (@TheCValentine) December 16, 2020

Strengths: If she is thrown anything to do with art, acting or sewing, Cherry should have what it takes to do well. “I love art, that’s what I did at college. I make 99 per cent of my own outfits. I know my way around a sewing machine, and I challenge anyone to make a better gown than me. I want to get my teeth into an acting challenge because embodying a character and becoming a completely different person is exciting.”

Weaknesses: “I’m most scared of intimidating all of the other queens, haha! No, on this worldwide platform, you’re working with people at the top of their game, so it will be inspiring and daunting to be around so many talented people.”

For how long has Cherry Valentine done drag? Just under a year.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians?

Who is Cherry Valentine?

“Cherry Valentine is everything. She is glamour, she is a club kid, she’s dark, she’s gothic, she’s a dancer, she’s flippy. Look at me, I am a queen. I’m a high fashion queen. I look fierce, and my body is hourglass perfect – as there’s nowt worse than a saggy b**b.”[sic]

Outside of the drag scene, Cherry has a job that is more important than ever right now.

“I’m not just a drag queen, I’m a fully qualified mental health nurse too. I believe that everyone could do with a bit of therapy (especially now), and I think that being a nurse has helped create my drag and that drag has helped my nursing. I understand both myself and other people a lot more now.

“During the pandemic, I put my nursing kit back on and went back to the frontline and did what I could to help.”

As for what got Cherry into drag, she said: “Growing up on a gypsy camp, my view of life was really different to others, and doing drag has really opened my eyes, and given me a new lease of life. I never thought I’d be doing this. I just thought I’d grow up, do my dad’s job, do a few cars up, so to be sat here right now, I feel really proud of myself. The world is now my stage and that’s exciting. It gives me shivers!”

Will Cherry Valentine win?

“Everyone’s my sister, BUT at the end of the day, this is a competition and I’m here to win. Do what you gotta do. Claw your way to the top! Poke someone’s eyes out if you need to! Snatch that crown!”

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on TV?

You can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer from 14th January 2021. Series one is available to view now on iPlayer.

The show is based on the popular US franchise RuPaul’s Drag Race, which has run for 13 seasons and been adapted by seven different countries.

RuPaul Charles handpicks 12 queens, who he then judges along with Michelle Visage and rotating judges Graham Norton and Alan Carr after a series of challenges.

A different guest star also offers feedback each week.

Season two of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from January 14th 2021. RuPaul's Drag Race season one is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.