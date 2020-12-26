Who is Badger on The Masked Singer?

Series two of The Masked Singer returned with a bang on Boxing Day, as it introduced us to 12 new celebs disguised in some seriously bizarre costumes.

So far two celebs have been unmasked: first Sophie Ellis-Bextor and then Mel B, and now 10 The Masked Singer contestants remain in the competition.

One of those is Badger – a leather-wearing furry creature with a love for motorbikes.

So who could be behind the mask? And will they manage to make it to the end before being unmasked? Here’s everything you need to know about Badger.

Songs:

Week One – Feeling Good by Michael Bublé

Week Three – I Don’t Want to Miss A Thing by Aerosmith

Clues:

Used to being anonymous.

Not easily recognised on the street.

Possible motorbike enthusiast.

Badger says: “I see things like a virtual world!”

Badger said the judges will have to get up early to see who he is.

He was “shy” when younger and kept his talent hidden.

Once he showed what he can do, his talent “blossomed”.

An Australian cork hat was seen in his workshop.

“Two lies and one truth” clues

“I’m good at dodging furniture.”

“When working, I’m often found in green.”

“Strictly speaking, dancing is something I’m known for.”

Guesses:

Will Young

Brian Cox

Alan Titchmarsh

David Myers

Jay Kay

Idris Elba

Andy Serkis

Ne-Yo

Is Badger Ne-Yo?

Getty Images

Perhaps one of the more unusual guesses is that Badger could be US singer/songwriter Ne-Yo. Fans seem to think a lot of clues point towards the singer, known for hits including Miss Independent and Sexy Love.

In the VT, Badger said: “I see things in a virtual world” and one fan has picked up that the main character in the film The Matrix is called Neo. We can’t deny, the clues do add up!

This is probs going to be strange guess but @NeYoCompound is defo the badger on The masked singer @RitaOra @ThisisDavina @wossy — chantelle hilton???? (@chantellehxo) January 7, 2021

Is Badger David Myers?

One of the guesses was one half of The Hairy Bikers and former Strictly contestant David Myers. Being on Strictly means he has no aversion to reality TV and we can see him being a good fit for a crazy show like The Masked Singer – he’s a definite possibility.

Is Badger Jay Kay?

Getty Images

The lead singer of Jamiroquai, who’s biggest hit was Virtual Insanity, puts Jay on the list of possible Badger suspects. He strikes us as the sort who would find this amusing enough to give a go and we know that the man could sing. This could be a good guess here.

Is Badger Idris Elba?

Getty Images

Idris is a Hollywood Star known from roles like Luther, Stringer Bell in The Wire and too many big movies to name. But he is also heavily into his music and while he is a long-shot, we would not rule him out of surprising us all by donning a mask for this series.

Is Badger Andy Serkis?

Andy Serkis is a busy man and has appeared in all sorts of things – including as Gollum in Lord of the Rings and Ceaser in Planet of the Apes. We suspect he may not be taking to the stage as he has his hands full helming the Venom sequel, but he could still surprise us.

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays on ITV. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.