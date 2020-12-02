Meet Sonny Jay, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and Capital Radio DJ

Dancing on Ice will be back in January 2021, featuring an exciting celebrity line-up and the return of Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby as hosts.

Capital Radio DJ Sonny Jay joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up, becoming the sixth celebrity skater confirmed to take part.

Sonny presents the Capital Breakfast Show alongside Roman Kemp and Vick Hope, followed by Sian Welby.

Partnered with Angela Egan, he will be competing against the likes of singer Myleene Klass, Olympian Colin Jackson, actor Rufus Hound and TV personality Rebekah Vardy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dancing on Ice contestant.

Who is Dancing on Ice contestant Sonny Jay?

Age: 27

Instagram: @sonnyjay

Twitter: @sonnyjay

Job: DJ

Before launching his DJ career, Sonny was a member of the group Loveable Rogues, who reached the finals of the sixth series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2012. He presented Phoenix FM from 2015 to 2017 before moving to Capital FM, where he presents presenting Capital Breakfast alongside Roman Kemp and Vick Hope, and now Sian Welby.

What has Sonny Jay said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Sonny confirmed the news on the Capital Radio Breakfast Show which he hosts alongside Roman and Sian, saying: “I’m going to be doing Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited, I don’t know how I kept it a secret.”

He added: “I don’t want to fall over, not in front of the nation. I don’t want to be a meme the next day!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFjQ30th58a/

Alongside his promo picture which he reposted on Instagram, Sonny said: “I’ll be happy to leave this competition knowing that I can skate backwards with a beer in my hand. Anything else is a bonus!”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby once again return to present the show and the expert panel of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will all resume their roles as judges.

