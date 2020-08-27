Amazon confirm The Grand Tour will still travel the globe: “The guys are fearless and will go anywhere!”

There’s no denying the TV industry has taken a knock recently due to the coronavirus, which has put filming on hold for many shows.

Due to the pandemic, filming for The Grand Tour was brought to a standstill, after just the first episode of season four, Seaman, aired on Amazon Prime Video.

But although we might have to wait a little for the new episodes to air, it sounds like there’s lots in store for The Grand Tour’s return, with a spokesperson confirming more episodes of the entertainment series.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Director of European Originals, Georgia Brown, revealed that despite the difficulties with travelling in the current climate, there’d be more episodes of The Grand Tour coming.

And it’s all down to the hard work and resistance of hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

Brown explained: “Of all of our talent, these guys are fearless. They will go anywhere, they will do anything. So no, it continues. We have more Grand Tour coming, we have more of their individual projects coming.”

“Every single show has been impacted, but it’s not stopping our ambition to go around the world and film in these incredible places.”

Insisting The Grand Tour will be just a “grand” as previous years, she added: “We’re not downsizing, put it that way.”

The first episode, Seaman, dropped on Friday, 13th December, and the remaining episodes were set to follow at a later date.

Due to the current pandemic, however, production was put on hold.

Clarkson recently hinted that the series could be back on screens very soon, after sharing a post to his Instagram.

Sharing a picture of himself and his two co-stars, socially distant but still very much on set and raring to go, he wrote: “Today’s important work. Planning the next adventure.”

And it didn’t take long for fans to comment on the image, with one taking to Reddit to announce: “They’re back!”

We can’t wait!

