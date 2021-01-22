When is Reality News with Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson on TV?

If you can’t get enough of all things reality, from Love Island and First Dates, to TOWIE and MIC, then E4 has the show for you.

Pete & Sam’s Reality News – hosted by Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson – is arriving on our screens next week, with the two TV personalities providing all the juicy details when it comes to hot reality gossip.

Speaking about the show, Thompson said: “It’s a dream come true, who would have thought I not only get to work with my best mate Pete, but thanks to Channel 4 we get to bring the best reality news to the masses!”

While Wicks commented: “Can’t quite believe it, I give us four weeks before we’re taken off air…”

Here’s everything you need to know about Pete & Sam’s Reality News.

When is Reality News on TV?

Pete & Sam’s Reality News will air on E4 at 11pm from Monday 25th January, with new 15-minute episodes being broadcast each week.

The short-form shows will also launch on Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram and All 4 for those of you who like to your reality content on-demand.

What is Reality News?

Based on Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson’s popular Instagram series of the same name, Reality News sees the two TV personalities round-up all the gossip, drama and news from the reality world in a 15-minute episode.

“Across each episode, the self-described z-listers will anchor the news service providing you with all the essential information – including high and lows, rows and reconciliations from the hottest reality TV shows,” E4 teases.

Each week, the reality stars will be joined by celebrity guests who’ll be providing juicy up-to-date gossip, as well as up-and-coming comedians and presenters.

Who presents Reality News?

Reality News is presented by Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson and The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks, who worked together on the Instagram version of the show.

Thompson joined the cast of E4’s MIC in 2013 and has since competed on Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity Ghost Hunt, CelebAbility, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebs Go Dating.

Meanwhile, Wicks took a similar path to fame, appearing on TOWIE from 2015 and going onto compete on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, Supermarket Sweep, Celebrity Masterchef, Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity Juice.

Pete & Sam’s Reality News will arrive weekly on Snapchat, Instagram, YouTube and All 4 from Monday 25th January and at 11pm each week on E4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.