The character based on Caitlin is Germaine (Helen Monks), a spiky, idealistic dreamer while Caroline is reminagined as the bookish, wry and sensible Aretha (Alexa Davies).

There are also enjoyable turns from Rebekah Staton as forthright, smart, wisecracking mum Della, whose advice always seems spot-on, and Philip Jackson’s libidinous Grampy.

In this clip the girls have been sent foraging in a nearby park to get their dinner and Germaine has sex on her mind – even when she encounters a horse….

Raised by Wolves in on Channel 4 tonight at 10pm