Raised by Wolves: exclusive clip of the new Caitlin and Caroline Moran comedy
Take a sneak peek at the new Channel 4 comedy as three young members of the Garry family are engaged in some, ahem, horseplay…
Caitlin Moran’s comedy Raised by Wolves is arriving tonight but first, here’s an early treat – an exclusive clip.
Co-written with her sister Caroline, the Channel 4 series is based on their early life in Wolverhampton and early indications suggest that the Garry clan have lost none of their eccentricity, curiosity, honesty and ebullience since the Christmas 2013 pilot.
The character based on Caitlin is Germaine (Helen Monks), a spiky, idealistic dreamer while Caroline is reminagined as the bookish, wry and sensible Aretha (Alexa Davies).
There are also enjoyable turns from Rebekah Staton as forthright, smart, wisecracking mum Della, whose advice always seems spot-on, and Philip Jackson’s libidinous Grampy.
In this clip the girls have been sent foraging in a nearby park to get their dinner and Germaine has sex on her mind – even when she encounters a horse….
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_lRhy8D5QE
Raised by Wolves in on Channel 4 tonight at 10pm