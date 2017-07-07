Radio Times TV Presenter Champion Semi-Final
4 presenters remain, but only two can make it through to the Grand Final!
They wake us up every morning, keep us company during the day and spice up our Saturday and Sunday nights on the sofa but which of our favourite TV presenters deserves to be crowned Champion?
64 presenters have been whittled down to just 4 in the Radio Times TV Presenter Champion tournament and now it's time to decide who'll make it through to the Grand Final.
Emma Willis, Matt Baker, Claudia Winkelman and Rylan are ready to do battle - but who'll get your vote? It's time to decide!
Remember, you can vote as many times as you like - but be sure to do so before Semi-Final polls close at 1pm BST on Saturday July 6th
Vote in Emma Willis v Matt Baker
Vote in Claudia Winkelman v Rylan