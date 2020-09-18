While social media has been rife with talk of former footballer Scott becoming the long-running show's next host, a BBC spokesperson told RadioTimes.com that the rumours are "all speculation".

"No conversations have been had about the future line-up," they added.

During the week, The Sun revealed that Scott was set to replace Barker as A Question of Sport's host after reportedly impressing BBC bosses with her previous performances on the series.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker later tweeted his congratulations to the 35-year-old for getting the role, writing on Thursday: "Congratulations and good luck to @AlexScott on being the new host for Question of Sport."

"Smart, knowledgeable and perfectly qualified for the role," the now-deleted tweet continued. "Oh...and if you have a problem with Alex getting the job, you might just be part of the problem."

Scott, who competed in last year's series of Strictly Come Dancing with professional Neil Jones, represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics before retiring from professional football in 2018.

She has since carved out a media career, becoming the first female pundit on Sky Sport's Super Sunday show in 2018, covering the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup for the BBC and co-hosting Sky Sports' Goals on Sunday.

