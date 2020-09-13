"Together they have ensured A Question of Sport remains a firm favourite with the BBC One audience."

Ex-pro tennis player Barker first took over hosting the series from commentator David Coleman in 1997 while former rugby Dawson and cricketer Tufnell led teams on the show for 16 and 12 years respectively.

The show itself has been broadcast since January 1970, with over 3,000 different sports stars appearing on the programme but just three hosts – Barker, Coleman and original host David Vine – presiding over the quiz in its 50-year span.

“[For] 13 yrs A Question of Sport has been a great part of life,” Tufnell tweeted following the announcement.

“[I’m] going to miss it hugely .. thanks so much for all the lovely messages!!”

“Thanks for all the lovely messages,” added Dawson. “I’m not sure how to respond so I’ll have a think.

“Needless to say I will miss A Question of Sport immensely.”

The trio’s final series will be broadcast in 2021. Paddy McGuinness will be asking the questions with Sam Quek and Ugo Monye captaining the two sides as the new A Question of Sport hosts, when the series returns again.

Any other format changes to the long-running series are also as-yet-unconfirmed, but RadioTimes.com will be following any and all announcements as they happen – so check back here in the coming months for more information.

