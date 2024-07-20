As usual, events will be broadcast across BBC radio stations, television channels and iPlayer, for those who were unable to secure tickets or travel for the shows in-person.

Read on for a complete guide to the Proms 2024 schedule of performances, where each is being held and which will be broadcast on television (please note that not all broadcasts will be simultaneous with the live event).

Friday 19th July 2024

18:30 - First Night of the Proms 2024 (Royal Albert Hall, BBC Two)

Saturday 20th July 2024

19:30 - Prom 2: Everybody Dance! The Sound of Disco (Royal Albert Hall, BBC Two)

Sunday 21st July 2024

11:00 - Prom 3: The King's Singers and VOCES8 (Royal Albert Hall)

19:30 - Prom 4: Sir Mark Elder conducts Mahler's Fifth (Royal Albert Hall, BBC Four)

Monday 22nd July 2024

19:30 - Prom 5: Zemlinsky's The Mermaid (Royal Albert Hall)

Tuesday 23rd July 2024

Jakub Jozef Orlinski for the BBC Proms. BBC/Ray Burmiston

19:00 - Prom 6: Verdi's Requiem (Royal Albert Hall, BBC Four)

22:15 - Prom 7: Late Night Italian with Jakub Józef Orliński (Royal Albert Hall)

Wednesday 24th July 2024

19:30 - Prom 8: Nick Drake – An Orchestral Celebration (Royal Albert Hall)

Thursday 25th July 2024

19:30 - Prom 9: Mahler, Brahms and Schoenberg (Royal Albert Hall)

Friday 26th July 2024

19:30 - The Glasshouse: Tailleferre, Sibelius and Dvořák (The Glasshouse International Centre for Music)

19:30 - Prom 10: Elgar's Second Symphony (Royal Albert Hall)

23:00 - The Glasshouse 2: Night Tracks (The Glasshouse International Centre for Music)

Saturday 27th July 2024

11:00 - BBC Young Composer Free Workshop: Gateshead (The Glasshouse International Centre for Music)

11:00 - Prom 11: CBeebies Prom - Wildlife Jamboree (Royal Albert Hall, CBeebies)

15:00 - Prom 12: CBeebies Prom - Wildlife Jamboree (Royal Albert Hall, CBeebies)

19:30 - The Glasshouse 3: Jordan Rakei with the Royal Northern Sinfonia (The Glasshouse International Centre for Music)

22:00 - The Glasshouse 4: BBC Music Introducing – Live at the Proms (The Glasshouse Internatioal Centre for Music)

Sunday 28th July 2024

14:30 - The Glasshouse 5: Fantasy, Myths and Legends (The Glasshouse International Centre for Music)

15:00 - The Glasshouse 6: Flow, My Tears – Elegies and Atonement (The Glasshouse International Centre for Music)

19:30 - Prom 13: Sarah Vaughan – If You Could See Me Now (Royal Albert Hall, BBC Four)

Monday 29th July 2024

19:30 - Prom 14: Beethoven, Bruckner and Tüür (Royal Albert Hall)

Tuesday 30th July 2024

19:30 - Prom 15: Messiaen's Turangalîla Symphony (Royal Albert Hall, BBC Four)

Wednesday 31st July 2024

19:30 - Prom 16: Shostakovich's Symphony No. 4 (Royal Albert Hall)

Thursday 1st August 2024

19: 30 - Prom 17: Vasily Petrenko conducts Tchaikovsky (Royal Albert Hall)

Friday 2nd August

Sam Smith at the Pinkpop Festival in June 2024. Didier Messens/Getty Images

20:00 - Prom 18: Sam Smith (Royal Albert Hall, BBC Two)

Saturday 3rd August

19:30 - Prom 19: Elgar's Cello Concerto (Royal Albert Hall)

Sunday 4th August 2024

11:00 - Prom 20: Songs and Dances with the Kanneh-Masons (Royal Albert Hall, BBC Four)

15:00 - Proms Newport: vision string quartet with Mahan Mirarab (The Riverfront)

19:00 - Prom 21: The Sinfonia of London and John Wilson (Royal Albert Hall, BBC Four)

Monday 5th August 2024

11:15 - Prom 22: Relaxed Prom (Royal Albert Hall)

19:30 - Prom 23: Grosvenor plays Busoni's Piano Concerto (Royal Albert Hall)

Tuesday 6th August 2024

19:00 - Prom 24: Purcell's The Fairy Queen (Royal Albert Hall)

Wednesday 7th August 2024

19:30 - Prom 25: Storgårds conducts Tchaikovsky's Fourth (Royal Albert Hall)

Thursday 8th August 2024

19:30 - Prom 26: Beethoven, Brahms and Sarah Gibson (Royal Albert Hall)

Friday 9th August 2024

18:00 - Prom 27: Strauss's An Alpine Symphony (Royal Albert Hall)

22:30 - Prom 28: Songs of Wars I Have Seen (Royal Albert Hall)

Saturday 10th August 2024

11:00 - Prom 29: Jonathan Scott – Organ Recital (Royal Albert Hall)

19:30 - Prom 30: The National Youth Orchestra plays Mahler's First (Royal Albert Hall, BBC Four)

Sunday 11th August 2024

Anne Sophie-Mutter. Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

15:00 - Proms Belfast: Debussy, Fauré and Holmès (Ulster Hall)

19:30 - Prom 31: Anne-Sophie Mutter plays Brahms (Royal Albert Hall, BBC Four)

Monday 12th August 2024

19:30 - Prom 32: Beethoven's Seventh Symphony (Royal Albert Hall)

Tuesday 13th August 2024

19:30 - Prom 33: Titans of British Music (Royal Albert Hall)

Wednesday 14th August 2024

19:30 - Prom 34: 21st-Century Soundtracks (Royal Albert Hall)

Thursday 15th August 2024

19:30 - Prom 35: Ellington, Braxton and Mary Lou Williams (Royal Albert Hall)

Friday 16th August 2024

19:30 - Prom 36: Gemma New conducts Mendelssohn's A Midsummer Night's Dream (Royal Albert Hall, BBC Four)

Saturday 17th August 2024

19:30 - Prom 37: Britten's War Requiem (Royal Albert Hall, BBC Four)

Sunday 18th August 2024

11:00 - Prom 38: Stravinsky's The Firebird with the BBC Symphony Orchestra (Royal Albert Hall)

19:30 - Prom 39: Dvořák’s Seventh Symphony (Royal Albert Hall)

Monday 19th August 2024

19:30 - Prom 40: Bach's St John Passion (Royal Albert Hall)

Tuesday 20th August 2024

19:30 - Prom 41: Mozart with Ensemble Resonanz (Royal Albert Hall, BBC Two)

Wednesday 21st August 2024

19:30 - Prom 42: Beethoven's Ninth by Heart (Royal Albert Hall, BBC Four)

Thursday 22nd August 2024

19:30 - Prom 43: Pictures at an Exhibition (Royal Albert Hall)

Friday 23rd August 2024

Lahav Shani. Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

19:30 - Prom 44: Lahav Shani plays and directs Prokofiev (Royal Albert Hall)

Saturday 24th August 2024

18:00 - Bristol Beacon 1: The Virtuous Circle (Bristol Beacon)

19:30 - Prom 45: Dalia Stasevska conducts Sibelius's Fifth Symphony (Royal Albert Hall)

20:30 - Bristol Beacon 2: The Virtuous Circle (Bristol Beacon)

Sunday 25th August 2024

15:00 - Bristol Beacon 3: BBC Singers at 100 (Bristol Beacon)

17:00 - Bristol Beacon 4: Evelyn Glennie plays Jennifer Higdon (Bristol Beacon)

19:30 - Prom 46: Holst's The Planets (Royal Albert Hall, BBC Four)

Monday 26th August 2024

11:00 - BBC Young Composer Free Workshop: Bristol (Bristol Beacon)

14:00 - Bristol Beacon 5: CBeebies Prom – Ocean Adventure (Bristol Beacon)

14:30 - Prom 47: Doctor Who Prom (Royal Albert Hall)

16:00 - Bristol Beacon 6: CBeebies Prom – Ocean Adventure (Bristol Beacon)

19:00 - Prom 48: Doctor Who Prom (Royal Albert Hall, BBC One Wales/BBC Two)

Tuesday 27th August 2024

19:30 - Prom 49: Czech Philharmonic play Dvořák and Suk (Royal Albert Hall)

Wednesday 28th August 2024

18:30 - Prom 50: Janáček’s Glagolitic Mass (Royal Albert Hall)

22:15 - Prom 51: Tinariwen – The Desert Blues (Royal Albert Hall)

Thursday 29th August 2024

18:30 - Prom 52: Bizet's Carmen from Glyndebourne (Royal Albert Hall)

Friday 30th August 2024

19:30 - Prom 53: Stravinsky, Reich, Tippett and Elgar (Royal Albert Hall)

Saturday 31st August 2024

Berliner Philharmoniker. Pedro Becerra/Redferns

16:00 - Prom 54: Beethoven for Three (Royal Albert Hall, BBC Four)

20:00 - Prom 55: Berliner Philharmoniker with Kirill Petrenko (Royal Albert Hall)

Sunday 1st September 2024

15:00 - Proms Aberdeen: 'I never laid eyes on Aeneas...' Women's Stories from the Ancient World (Cowdray Hall)

19:30 - Prom 56: Bruckner's Fifth Symphony with Berliner Philharmoniker (Royal Albert Hall)

Monday 2nd September 2024

19:30 - Prom 57: Ultra Lounge – Henry Mancini and Beyond (Royal Albert Hall, BBC Four)

Tuesday 3rd September 2024

19:30 - Prom 58: Klaus Mäkelä conducts Symphonie fantastique (Royal Albert Hall)

Wednesday 4th September 2024

18:30 - Prom 59: A French Fantasy – Boulanger, Fauré and Ravel (Royal Albert Hall)

22:30 - Prom 60: Late Night with Eric Whitacre (Royal Albert Hall)

Thursday 5th September 2024

19:30 - Prom 61: Rattle conducts Bruckner's Fourth (Royal Albert Hall)

Friday 6th September 2024

20:00 - Prom 62: Rattle conducts Mahler's Sixth (Royal Albert Hall)

Saturday 7th September 2024

10:30 - Prom 63: Choral Day – The Sixteen (Royal Albert Hall)

11:00 - BBC Young Composer Free Workshop: Nottingham (Nottingham Trent University Music Department)

11:00 - Choral Day: Come & Sing Free Workshop (Amaryllis Fleming Concert Hall, Royal College of Music)

14:00 - Prom 64: Choral Day – Jason Max Ferdinand Singers (Royal Albert Hall)

17:00 - Proms Nottingham: BBC Young Composer (Albert Hall, Nottingham)

19:00 - Prom 65: Choral Day – Handel's Messiah (Royal Albert Hall)

Sunday 8th September 2024

16:00 - Proms Nottingham: Music of Sherwood Forest (Nottingham Royal Concert Hall)

19:30 - Prom 66: Chineke! play Tchaikovsky's 'Pathétique' (Royal Albert Hall)

Monday 9th September 2024

19:30 - Prom 67: BBC SO plays Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony (Royal Albert Hall)

Tuesday 10th September 2024

19:00 - Prom 68: Britten's A Midsummer Night's Dream (Royal Albert Hall)

Wednesday 11th September 2024

Florence Welch. Bianca de Vilar/WireImage

20:00 - Prom 69: Florence + The Machine – Symphony of Lungs (Royal Albert Hall, BBC Two)

Thursday 12th September 2024

18:30 - Prom 70: Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet (Royal Albert Hall)

22:15 - Prom 71: The Art of Fugue with Sir András Schiff (Royal Albert Hall)

Friday 13th September 2024

19:30 - Prom 72: Mozart, Farrenc and Beethoven's 'Eroica' Symphony (Royal Albert Hall)

Saturday 14th September 2024

19:00 - Prom 73: Last Night of the Proms 2024 (Royal Albert Hall, BBC One & BBC Two)

