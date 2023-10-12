He becomes the latest big name to earn the green badge since it was first introduced to celebrate environmental initiatives in 1988, with other recipients including Attenborough, Greta Thunberg, Steve Backshall, Chris Packham, Megan McCubbin, Bella Ramsey and the prince's wife, Kate Middleton.

Blue Peter presenter Joel Mawhinney will present Prince William with the badge on the special episode at 5pm on Friday 13th October, before the pair present the 'big badge wall', featuring drawings and letters sent in by viewers themed around nature and the environment.

Meanwhile, the 65th birthday celebration will also see former presenters Matt Baker, Lindsey Russell and Radzi Chinyanganya join current presenters Abby Cook, Mawhinney and Henry the Blue Peter pet to take on challenges and games.

A host of other famous faces will be in the studio to wish the show a happy birthday – with those taking part including Alex Scott, Gaby Roslin, Gary Lineker and Gethin Jones, as well as gold Blue Peter badge holders Sky Brown, Ellie Simmonds and Joe Wicks.

Blue Peter first aired in 1958 – making it the longest-running children’s TV show in the world – and it has been giving out its famous badges for the past 60 years, with nine different types now available.

Currently, more than 265,000 children aged five to 15 own at least one Blue Peter badge, and in the past month alone, 6,000 children have applied for the new Book Badge - which launched in September 2023 and was designed by Sir Quentin Blake.

Blue Peter's 65th anniversary special airs on Friday 13th October at 5pm on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.

