On Sugar's inclusion in the line-up, Piers Morgan accused his interviewee of "bottl[ing] it" in previous years.

“I’ve tried for ten years to get Lord Sugar to do Life Stories but he’s always bottled it," he said. "Now we’re going to finally get it on, and I predict fireworks.

"With his late addition, I think this new series is now officially the best line-up we’ve ever had.”

Lord Sugar shot back: “I know he’ll try to make me cry but he’s got more chance of becoming Pope. Morgan talks a great game but can’t walk it, as viewers will discover with this interview.”

Previous Life Stories interviewees have included Mo Farah, Elton John, Mary Berry, Kim Cattrall, Simon Cowell, Sir Rod Stewart, Richard Branson, James Corden and Nigel Farage.