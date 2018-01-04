"How does your physique compare now to what it was like then? Obviously, certain areas, we know" Piers says in the clip, which was released by ITV ahead of the broadcast (Thursday 4th January at 9pm).

Jenner begins to answer the question, but ultimately pulls the host up on his joke. "See, you made a comment there and that's why you would get in trouble," she says. "You said 'certain areas'. That, to a trans person, is disrespectful". Watch the clip below.

Morgan, a little sheepish after being called out, asks why he can't make such a joke, to which Jenner responds: "because it's not funny - it's life. It's part of my life, and it's a very serious part of my life."

"Out of respect to myself and to the community, it's not something that you joke about". she says. "This is serious stuff - people die over this issue."

Piers Morgan's Life Stories: Caitlyn Jenner will air at 9pm on Thursday 4th January on ITV.