“… or Insania,” the source added: a second blow. That little treat, crafted in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, surely needs another airing?

But it’s not just for the first dance that we’ll be devoid of the Mysterious Girl melody; it will be for the duration of Andre’s time in the tight outfits.

“The celebrities never dance to their own songs,” the source added. “It’s never been done.” Indeed, Pixie Lott didn’t dance to any of her own songs last year and there wasn’t a Blue song in sight for Simon Webbe.

And there we were thinking they’d recreate the glistening lagoon, dump some sand around the floor, get Len Goodman filling in Bubbler Ranx’s rap…

Anyway, while we ponder what Andre and his partner Janette Manrara will actually hit the dance floor to, we’ve been putting our thinking caps on for the others, too. After all, Strictly tradition dictates the celebrities start out with a dance that’s representative of them and their day jobs. So weather reporter Carol Kirkwood is likely to have a bit of It's Raining Men, boxer Anthony Ogogo something Rocky-esque, perhaps Video Killed the Radio Star for Jeremy Vine? If Ainsley Harriott isn’t in a sparkly chef’s hat dancing to something like Dean Martin and Helen O’Connell’s How Do You Like Your Eggs In The Morning, it will be an opportunity well and truly missed.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 on Friday 25th September

