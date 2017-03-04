So, who will replace him? Don’t expect Peter Kay to appear in his Honey G getup again – comedian Katherine Ryan will appear in O'Grady's place.

"Comedian Katherine Ryan will step in alongside Frank Skinner and Jo Brand on the guest judging panel for the first live show of Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief," a BBC spokesperson said.

"Paul O'Grady is unable to be on the panel this week and wishes all the contestants the best of luck."

There will be high notes ?, high kicks ? and a high chance of hilarity ?.#LetsSingAndDance for Comic Relief starts on Saturday at 6.45pm. pic.twitter.com/qwWrJKp4g3 — BBC One (@BBCOne) March 2, 2017

Although O’Grady will be absent tonight, we will be treated to a dose of former Bake Off hosts Mel and Sue, who are fronting tonight’s show.

And the contestants? Expect everyone from Sara Pascoe transforming herself into Sia to Astrologer Russell Grant channelling his inner Diana Ross.

We can’t wait.