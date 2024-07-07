It read: "It's with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our Star Baker Dawn. Not only a wonderfully talented baker but first and foremost an amazing mother, grandmother, wife and friend.

"Dawn passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. We will miss her forever, but promise to continue her baking legacy!"

Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood paid tribute to her in the comments section, writing: "I'm so sorry to hear that, send my love to the family. A lovely lady x."

Former Bake Off presenter Matt Lucas also shared his condolences: "I'm so sorry to learn of the passing of lovely Dawn Hollyoak, who delighted us all in the Bake Off tent. My thoughts are with her family and friends."

Meanwhile, fellow contestant Maxy Maligisa wrote: "Dawn will be missed so much. Our memories together are memories that I will cherish forever xx."

Janusz Domagała, who also appeared in the 2022 series, said: "All my love is with you."

2022 Bake Off runner-up Sandro Farmhouse added: "We love you Dawn."

James, Sandro, Maxy, Kevin, Abdul, Carole, Maisam, Syabira, Rebs, Dawn, William and Janusz in Great British Bake Off season 13. Channel 4

Asked whether she thought she'd ever make it onto the Channel 4 show, Hollyoak said: "I dreamt about it but did I really? No, not in a million years! I just remember saying, 'Oh my word!' Or possibly something less polite! I had goosebumps and was shaking like a leaf!"

Speaking about her first week in the tent, she added: "The absolute joy that emanates from every single person involved in the show is delightful. It was lovely meeting lots of people who had been speaking to me regularly in the run-up.

"Then getting to know my fellow bakers, everyone was so unique, our shared passion for baking was terrific and we just laughed constantly even though we were petrified! And the grounds are so incredibly beautiful."

Hollyoak worked as an IT Manager in Bedfordshire before appearing on the show.

When she was eliminated in Halloween week, she wrote a letter to her fans, which read: "Well, it's finally time to say goodbye to the tent after the adventure of a lifetime.

"10 applications then finally I got the call I'd dreamt about. I arrived at the tent feeling a bit scared (terrified).

"Everyone knew who I was, really strange, I’m just Dawn, Mrs Ordinary Mum/Granny!"

She continued: "What a great time (that no one ever sees) so welcoming and wonderful. They even check how you take your coffee before you arrive."