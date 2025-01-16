"Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many. His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.

"During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time."

Danan starred as Sol Patrick in Hollyoaks between 1997 and 2001, and appeared on both the first and second season of Celebrity Love Island, the precursor to today's Love Island, in 2005 and 2006.

He was a contestant on the 20th season of Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, and appeared on other reality and entertainment shows including Celebrity Coach Trip and Test Drive My Girlfriend.

Paul Danan. Karwai Tang/WireImage

He had struggled with addiction, and revealed last year that he had ended up in the ICU with pneumonia after his repeated vape usage caused respiratory failure.

In 2023, after receiving a lottery grant, he set up a drama school for people struggling with addiction, called Morning After Drama.

Following news of his death, fans and friends have been paying tribute to Danan on X, with TV personality Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace saying in a post: "Paul Danan... a friend of mine... I'm so shocked and heartbroken.... my darling man... I will cherish all our happy memories. RIEP u beautiful amazing talented human."

Danan's fellow Celebrity Love Island star Michael Greco also wrote: "So, so sad to read about the passing of Paul Danan. In this day and age of falsities and fake people, he was a genuine and caring man who just wanted to please everyone.

"A lovely warm man that will be missed by many. R.I.P. Buddy."

Advertisement

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.