Here's hoping 2006 housemate Nikki Grahame appears with her beloved "Who IS she?!" line for all of the new BB dwellers. Heck, perhaps even Bit On The Side host Rylan will have to go back in? And who knows how Marcus Bentley will know what day it is.

The hosts – with Emma Willis back for the main show – promise all manner of ups and downs in the house as Big Brother plays with the concept of time. Day will become night, days will turn into weeks and then rewind.

More like this

Apparently even the future will be a muddle. We'll be intrigued to see how they pull off that trick. Perhaps with a DeLorean? Here's betting there'll be some sleep deprivation – always good for a feisty argument.

At least the setting will be glamorous because there'll be Mad Men-style living quarters, although Don Draper is probably not included – more's the pity.

There's a brand new eye of course. We'll leave the horologists to decipher the meaning of it:

In the trailer, which appears to be channelling The Matrix, Rylan seems to be rather good at tracking unknown sources of national disturbance, while Emma writes up equations to rival Einstein and flees in style (and all while wearing heels):

Advertisement

Big Brother: Timebomb Live Launch is on Tuesday 12th May at 9pm on Channel 5