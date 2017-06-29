Outlander finally launches on More4 tonight
After three years, the hit historical sci-fi series is coming to UK screens. Here's why everyone is so excited...
Scottish time-travel drama Outlander finally arrives on More 4 this Thursday as the channel begins airing the series more than three years after it showing airing in the USA.
Unless they’ve been watching the historical sci-fi on Amazon Prime, it's been a long wait for UK viewers. Although the show has received numerous People's Choice Awards in the USA, adorned the cover of Entertainment Weekly, claimed RadioTimes.com TV Champion (for Sam Heughan) and TV Show Champion titles in 2015, it hasn’t been shown on terrestrial TV here before.
So, what’s it all about? And how can you watch it? Here’s everything you need to know about the hit series...
When is Outlander on TV?
The first episode will be broadcast on More4 this Thursday 29th June at 9pm.
What’s the show about?
Based on the series of Outlander novels by Diana Gabaldon and set in the highlands of Scotland, the drama tells the tale of a young nurse named Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), who takes an innocent trip to see some standing stones while on honeymoon with her war veteran husband Frank (Tobias Menzies) in 1945.
One Halloween Claire unwittingly lays a hand on the stone circle and is sent back in time to 1740s Jacobite Scotland, where her husband's ancestor Black Jack Randall (also played by Menzies) threatens her life, and a local rogue (Sam Heughan's Jamie) comes to her rescue.
It's not long before Black Jack's hot on their heels though, and Claire's forced to marry the young Scottish warrior for her own safety. And when she starts to fall for him things get even more complicated...
Who’s in the cast?
Irish actress and model Caitriona Balfe stars as lead character Claire. You might recognise her from Super8, The Beauty Inside and Money Monster.
She joins Game of Thrones’ Tobias Menzies (who plays husband Frank) and Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser).
You can see all details about the cast here.
You said it was on Amazon Prime?
Yes, it was actually one of the most watched TV shows on Amazon Prime Video in the UK in 2015.
You can watch the first two seasons on the streaming service now.