Nevertheless, Only Connect retains its status as the second half of a quizzing double bill, slotting in after Mastermind on Fridays and, together with QI at 10pm, making it a big night for BBC2 viewers with a penchant for puzzles and trivia.

Coren Mitchell told RadioTimes.com that the world of Only Connect is “strange and wonderful. We are celebrating an interest in knowledge for its own sake; there are millions of people who relate to that who aren’t necessarily catered for by a lot of mainstream TV.”

On Monday nights it regularly pulled in audiences of over two million. Can it beat that on Fridays? That's one question BBC2 bosses will be eager to answer.

Only Connect is on Fridays at 8:30pm on BBC2